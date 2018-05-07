Overturned semi on Taylor Way

A semi overturned on Taylor Way just off I-509 Monday afternoon. The accident wasn’t blocking traffic and there appeared to be no injuries.
WSDOT will build the state’s first diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI) at I-5 and State Route 510 in Lacey in 2018. DDI’s are a proven way to move more people and reduce the potential for collisions by reducing conflict points.

The Washington State Patrol Aviation Section uses a Cessna 206 equipped with specialized camera equipment to provide aerial traffic enforcement support on Interstate 90 on June 23-25, 2017.

Starting Thursday morning, the state Route 16 ramp to northbound Interstate 5 will be reduced to one lane to accommodate crews working the I-5/M Street to Portland Avenue HOV project, the Washington Department of Transportation announced.