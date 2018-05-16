Surveillance video shows bus crashing into Marquette University building
Surveillance video shows a Milwaukee County Transit System bus crashing into the front of a Marquette University building on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. Three passengers and the driver were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
