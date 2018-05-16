Firefighters work on overturned car in Parkland

Firefighters respond to car accident on Golden Given Road East and 104th Street East Wednesday afternoon.
Joshua Bessex
Diverging Diamond Interchange coming to Lacey

Traffic

Diverging Diamond Interchange coming to Lacey

WSDOT will build the state’s first diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI) at I-5 and State Route 510 in Lacey in 2018. DDI’s are a proven way to move more people and reduce the potential for collisions by reducing conflict points.

Catching speeding drivers from the sky

Traffic

Catching speeding drivers from the sky

The Washington State Patrol Aviation Section uses a Cessna 206 equipped with specialized camera equipment to provide aerial traffic enforcement support on Interstate 90 on June 23-25, 2017.