A tractor-trailer rig fell from Interstate 5 onto 96th Street Southwest in Lakewood on Thursday night, spilling its load across the road. The driver suffered minor injuries, according to Lakewood police.
A tractor-trailer rig fell from Interstate 5 onto 96th Street Southwest in Lakewood on Thursday night, spilling its load across the road. The driver suffered minor injuries, according to Lakewood police. Lakewood Police Department Courtesy
A tractor-trailer rig fell from Interstate 5 onto 96th Street Southwest in Lakewood on Thursday night, spilling its load across the road. The driver suffered minor injuries, according to Lakewood police. Lakewood Police Department Courtesy

Traffic

Semitruck falls from I-5 onto street below, police say

By Kenny Ocker

kocker@thenewstribune.com

May 31, 2018 08:24 PM

A tractor-trailer rig fell from northbound Interstate 5 onto 96th Street Southwest in Lakewood on Thursday night, spilling its load across the road, according to Lakewood police.

The driver was injured but is expected to be all right, according to the department.

The driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel, according to the Washington State Patrol, the lead investigating agency for the incident.

The street is expected to be closed between Hosmer and Front streets into the night for cleanup.

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

  Comments  