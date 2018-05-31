Semitruck falls from I-5 onto street below, police say

A tractor-trailer rig fell from northbound Interstate 5 onto 96th Street Southwest in Lakewood on Thursday night, spilling its load across the road, according to Lakewood police.
The driver was injured but is expected to be all right, according to the department.
The driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel, according to the Washington State Patrol, the lead investigating agency for the incident.
The street is expected to be closed between Hosmer and Front streets into the night for cleanup.
