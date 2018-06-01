Free parking at Point Ruston is ending

Visitors to the waterfront development will pay $2 per hour to park starting June 4, or get parking validated with a purchase from one of Point Ruston's shops.
David Montesino
Box truck overturns in tunnel

Traffic

Box truck overturns in tunnel

Surveillance video from inside Boston's O'Neill Tunnel shows a box truck overturning during the early morning commute. The accident caused a backup of over 10 miles.

Diverging Diamond Interchange coming to Lacey

Traffic

Diverging Diamond Interchange coming to Lacey

WSDOT will build the state’s first diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI) at I-5 and State Route 510 in Lacey in 2018. DDI’s are a proven way to move more people and reduce the potential for collisions by reducing conflict points.

Catching speeding drivers from the sky

Traffic

Catching speeding drivers from the sky

The Washington State Patrol Aviation Section uses a Cessna 206 equipped with specialized camera equipment to provide aerial traffic enforcement support on Interstate 90 on June 23-25, 2017.