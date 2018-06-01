Hurry, hurry, hurry if you're headed to Seattle! Northbound I-5 to close this weekend

Motorists venturing into Seattle this weekend can expect more delays and diversions than usual because of scheduled work that will freeze portions of Interstate 5 from travel.
Northbound freeway lanes will narrow beginning at Southcenter before halting completely at Sodo for about 3 miles. This is the fourth of six weekend sessions of repair and resurfacing work.
Contractor crews are taking advantage of the forecast for warm, dry weather to replace the right half of an expansion joint at the Duwamish River Bridge and replace concrete and expansion joints as part of Washington State Department of Transportation’s “Revive I-5” program.
The work will reduce northbound capacity at the southern meeting point between the Interstate 405 and I-5 interchange and the Duwamish River Bridge. All traffic must get off at or before the exit for West Seattle Bridge, South Spokane Street and Columbian Way.
Travelers coming from West Seattle or Beacon Hill can still enter northbound I-5 and will be funneled into the right side collector-distributor lanes until Olive Way, so they will not be able to exit at Edgar Martinez Drive, Seneca Street or the express lanes.
Eastside drivers arriving from Interstate 90 will be able to enter I-5 as usual.
Lanes will close at 8 p.m. Friday and open by 5 a.m. Monday.
Southbound express lanes will be open between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. to relieve pressure; Northbound express lanes will be open from 4 to 11 p.m. but will not be accessible from I-5.
In addition, the Ship Canal Bridge will be reduced to two lanes on Saturday between 2 a.m. and noon and on Sunday between 2 and 11 a.m. for scheduled maintenance. The Northeast 45th Street onramp will be closed from 2 to 11 a.m. Sunday.
Officials advise travelers to use light rail, carpool and avoid unnecessary trips to help alleviate congestion.
