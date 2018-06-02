2 hurt in rollover crash on SR 167, State Patrol says

Two people were injured Saturday morning in a rollover crash on state Route 167 near its junction with state Route 410 in east Pierce County, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The two-vehicle crash happened between Puyallup and Sumner about 9 a.m., according to a State Patrol news release.
A box truck driven by a 57-year-old Tacoma man drifted from the left lane into the right lane of southbound SR 167, striking an SUV, the release states. The SUV, with two people inside, was sent across the left lane of the freeway and into the median.
The driver, a 69-year-old Kent woman, and her passenger, a 91-year-old Renton woman, were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup for treatment.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing, and criminal charges are pending. The freeway was blocked for more than two hours.
