Car vs. semi crash on SR 167 in Tacoma is blocking all lanes

A woman was seriously injured Thursday after pulling onto state Route 167 and being struck by a semitruck, police said.
The collision, which occurred about 8:50 a.m., is blocking all lanes of SR 167 (River Road East) near Pioneer Way East.
The woman was driving a Toyota Yaris when she pulled out in front of the semi and was struck. Firefighters had to extricate her.
The semi driver was not injured.
Officials advised drivers to use alternative routes. It's not clear when the road will reopen.
