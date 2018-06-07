Do you know how to drive through a traffic circle?

The Washington State Department of Transportation explains how to safely navigate the multi-lane traffic circle, also known as a roundabout, at the intersection of Guide Meridian (SR 539) and Pole Road (SR 544).
WSDOT Aggregated by Jim Donaldson
Box truck overturns in tunnel

Traffic

Box truck overturns in tunnel

Surveillance video from inside Boston's O'Neill Tunnel shows a box truck overturning during the early morning commute. The accident caused a backup of over 10 miles.