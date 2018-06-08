Lakewood Park & Ride by SR 512 to close for four months

On June 11, the SR 512 Park & Ride will close for about 4 months for construction and repairs. The work includes improved lighting, renovated shelters, repaired curbing concrete and new parking surfaces.
