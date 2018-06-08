Lakewood Park & Ride by SR 512 to close for four months
On June 11, the SR 512 Park & Ride will close for about 4 months for construction and repairs. The work includes improved lighting, renovated shelters, repaired curbing concrete and new parking surfaces.
The Washington State Department of Transportation explains how to safely navigate the multi-lane traffic circle, also known as a roundabout, at the intersection of Guide Meridian (SR 539) and Pole Road (SR 544).
A driver said he fell asleep at the wheel of his semi, hit a guard rail and rolled over on northbound I-5 near Federal Way early Wednesday, blocking lanes and dumping chicken feathers across the roadway.
Surveillance video shows a Milwaukee County Transit System bus crashing into the front of a Marquette University building on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. Three passengers and the driver were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.