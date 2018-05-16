How to respond if you receive a robocall

Americans received an estimated 29.3 billion in unwanted telemarketing calls in 2016, according to a YouMail Robocall Index released this week. The Federal Trade Commission's Kati Daffin explains how to avoid these unwanted calls.
Federal Trade Commission
Crime

Lakewood says family of slain man are lying

Attorneys for the City of Lakewood say a lawsuit filed by the family of Daniel Covarrubias, an unarmed man fatally shot by police in 2015, contains false claims about the incident that ignore documented evidence.

National

Latest update on threat from Kilaeau volcano

USGS volcanologist Michelle Coombs gives an update on Hawaii's Kilaeau volcano , including the raising of the aviation color code from orange to red due to the severe amount of ash in the atmosphere. It doesn't mean that a large eruption is imminent.

Fitness

Marijuana's impact on your driving

NIDA's Dr. Marilyn Huestis discusses new research, which used the most sophisticated driving simulator of its kind to mirror real-life situations. Results showed that marijuana use impairs one measure of driving performance.

Living

What is SNAP?

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, is a food assistance program that aids millions of low-income families and individuals.

Business

New laser tag site at Swan Creek Park

High Trek Adventures is running a new tactical laser tag course in Tacoma's Swan Creek Park. Metro Parks Tacoma says the pilot program is a "way to activate the park" with more people visiting.