Lottery

September 16, 2016 8:18 PM

WA Lottery

These Washington lotteries were drawn Friday:

The Associated Press
OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Friday:

Mega Millions

13-21-28-34-40, Mega Ball: 15, Megaplier: 3

(thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-four, forty; Mega Ball: fifteen; Megaplier: three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $244 million

Related content

Lottery

Comments

Videos

Father of man killed during robbery at Tacoma motel talks about sentences for son's killers

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos