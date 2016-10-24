Lottery

October 24, 2016 8:34 PM

WA Lottery

The Associated Press
OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:

Daily Game

9-0-4

(nine, zero, four)

Hit 5

08-17-18-31-34

(eight, seventeen, eighteen, thirty-one, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Keno

01-02-03-05-13-17-21-22-25-31-32-44-48-54-60-64-67-77-78-79

(one, two, three, five, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-two, forty-four, forty-eight, fifty-four, sixty, sixty-four, sixty-seven, seventy-seven, seventy-eight, seventy-nine)

Lotto

13-20-23-27-29-34

(thirteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $3 million

Match 4

02-12-14-22

(two, twelve, fourteen, twenty-two)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $30 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $164 million

Related content

Lottery

Comments

Videos

Huskies coach Chris Petersen talks Monday after Oregon State

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos