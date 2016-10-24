WA Lottery

These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:
Daily Game
9-0-4
(nine, zero, four)
Hit 5
08-17-18-31-34
(eight, seventeen, eighteen, thirty-one, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Keno
01-02-03-05-13-17-21-22-25-31-32-44-48-54-60-64-67-77-78-79
(one, two, three, five, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-two, forty-four, forty-eight, fifty-four, sixty, sixty-four, sixty-seven, seventy-seven, seventy-eight, seventy-nine)
Lotto
13-20-23-27-29-34
(thirteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $3 million
Match 4
02-12-14-22
(two, twelve, fourteen, twenty-two)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $30 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $164 million
