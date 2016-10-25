Lottery

October 25, 2016 8:34 PM

WA Lottery

The Associated Press
OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Daily Game

5-0-6

(five, zero, six)

Keno

03-04-10-13-18-27-31-35-41-43-44-45-51-53-56-63-65-70-72-78

(three, four, ten, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-five, forty-one, forty-three, forty-four, forty-five, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-six, sixty-three, sixty-five, seventy, seventy-two, seventy-eight)

Match 4

02-05-08-22

(two, five, eight, twenty-two)

Mega Millions

08-09-24-49-67, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 3

(eight, nine, twenty-four, forty-nine, sixty-seven; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $164 million

