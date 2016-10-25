WA Lottery

These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Daily Game
5-0-6
(five, zero, six)
Keno
03-04-10-13-18-27-31-35-41-43-44-45-51-53-56-63-65-70-72-78
(three, four, ten, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-five, forty-one, forty-three, forty-four, forty-five, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-six, sixty-three, sixty-five, seventy, seventy-two, seventy-eight)
Match 4
02-05-08-22
(two, five, eight, twenty-two)
Mega Millions
08-09-24-49-67, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 3
(eight, nine, twenty-four, forty-nine, sixty-seven; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: three)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $164 million
Comments