November 2, 2016 9:08 PM

WA Lottery

The Associated Press
OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Daily Game

5-4-4

(five, four, four)

Hit 5

01-14-16-19-33

(one, fourteen, sixteen, nineteen, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $230,000

Keno

01-03-08-13-15-16-17-24-26-31-34-35-38-41-44-47-49-68-73-74

(one, three, eight, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-eight, forty-one, forty-four, forty-seven, forty-nine, sixty-eight, seventy-three, seventy-four)

Lotto

07-09-32-35-40-44

(seven, nine, thirty-two, thirty-five, forty, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $3.6 million

Match 4

04-09-12-21

(four, nine, twelve, twenty-one)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $47 million

Powerball

13-18-37-54-61, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 2

(thirteen, eighteen, thirty-seven, fifty-four, sixty-one; Powerball: five; Power Play: two)

Lottery

