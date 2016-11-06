WA Lottery

These Washington lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Daily Game
1-5-4
(one, five, four)
Keno
02-03-09-19-23-25-27-28-32-33-35-37-42-47-52-65-68-69-72-77
(two, three, nine, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-seven, forty-two, forty-seven, fifty-two, sixty-five, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-two, seventy-seven)
Match 4
09-19-22-23
(nine, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $54 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $236 million
