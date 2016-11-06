Lottery

November 6, 2016 8:18 PM

WA Lottery

The Associated Press
OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Daily Game

1-5-4

(one, five, four)

Keno

02-03-09-19-23-25-27-28-32-33-35-37-42-47-52-65-68-69-72-77

(two, three, nine, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-seven, forty-two, forty-seven, fifty-two, sixty-five, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-two, seventy-seven)

Match 4

09-19-22-23

(nine, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $54 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $236 million

