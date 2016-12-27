Lottery

December 27, 2016 8:50 PM

WA Lottery

The Associated Press
OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Daily Game

9-4-4

Keno

01-14-15-19-22-25-27-30-41-42-43-44-47-54-60-61-62-64-77-79

Match 4

09-13-17-21

Mega Millions

02-28-30-38-39, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 4

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $60 million

