WA Lottery

January 2, 2017 8:51 PM

The Associated Press
OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:

Daily Game

2-4-8

(two, four, eight)

Hit 5

03-08-13-15-39

(three, eight, thirteen, fifteen, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Keno

04-06-16-18-29-30-31-33-35-36-45-52-55-56-60-61-63-73-75-78

(four, six, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-five, fifty-two, fifty-five, fifty-six, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-three, seventy-three, seventy-five, seventy-eight)

Lotto

07-11-12-16-32-47

(seven, eleven, twelve, sixteen, thirty-two, forty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $1.4 million

Match 4

02-13-23-24

(two, thirteen, twenty-three, twenty-four)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $105 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $80 million

