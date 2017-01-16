WA Lottery

These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:
Daily Game
0-6-5
(zero, six, five)
Hit 5
20-23-31-32-39
(twenty, twenty-three, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-nine)
Keno
13-18-25-30-31-32-33-34-36-41-43-44-47-49-51-65-66-68-71-76
(thirteen, eighteen, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-six, forty-one, forty-three, forty-four, forty-seven, forty-nine, fifty-one, sixty-five, sixty-six, sixty-eight, seventy-one, seventy-six)
Lotto
04-05-14-43-45-48
(four, five, fourteen, forty-three, forty-five, forty-eight)
Match 4
09-13-16-19
(nine, thirteen, sixteen, nineteen)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $150 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $135 million
