WA Lottery

These Washington lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Daily Game
6-3-6
(six, three, six)
Keno
02-05-09-37-40-42-44-45-52-53-54-55-58-64-68-70-71-72-73-77
(two, five, nine, thirty-seven, forty, forty-two, forty-four, forty-five, fifty-two, fifty-three, fifty-four, fifty-five, fifty-eight, sixty-four, sixty-eight, seventy, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-three, seventy-seven)
Match 4
05-08-21-22
(five, eight, twenty-one, twenty-two)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $177 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $170 million
Comments