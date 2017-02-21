Lottery

February 21, 2017 9:41 PM

Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

09-21-30-32-75, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 5

(nine, twenty-one, thirty, thirty-two, seventy-five; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: five)

Estimated jackpot: $55 million

