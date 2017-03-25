Lottery

March 25, 2017 8:47 PM

WA Lottery

The Associated Press
OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:

3-3-9

(three, three, nine)

02-24-31-36-37

(two, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-six, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $190,000

05-09-15-17-21-24-33-34-43-44-45-50-51-53-58-60-65-70-75-79

(five, nine, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty-three, thirty-four, forty-three, forty-four, forty-five, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-eight, sixty, sixty-five, seventy, seventy-five, seventy-nine)

03-07-14-23-31-38

(three, seven, fourteen, twenty-three, thirty-one, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $3.7 million

04-12-16-17

(four, twelve, sixteen, seventeen)

Estimated jackpot: $162 million

18-31-32-45-48, Powerball: 16, Power Play: 4

(eighteen, thirty-one, thirty-two, forty-five, forty-eight; Powerball: sixteen; Power Play: four)

Lottery

