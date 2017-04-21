Lottery

April 21, 2017 9:48 PM

WA Lottery

The Associated Press
OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Friday:

4-3-9

(four, three, nine)

03-04-05-08-10-12-21-33-37-39-41-52-59-61-63-64-66-69-70-76

(three, four, five, eight, ten, twelve, twenty-one, thirty-three, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-one, fifty-two, fifty-nine, sixty-one, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-six, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-six)

10-13-19-22

(ten, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-two)

01-12-13-32-34, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 2

(one, twelve, thirteen, thirty-two, thirty-four; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $45 million

Estimated jackpot: $90 million

