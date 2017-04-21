WA Lottery

These Washington lotteries were drawn Friday:
4-3-9
(four, three, nine)
03-04-05-08-10-12-21-33-37-39-41-52-59-61-63-64-66-69-70-76
(three, four, five, eight, ten, twelve, twenty-one, thirty-three, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-one, fifty-two, fifty-nine, sixty-one, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-six, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-six)
10-13-19-22
(ten, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-two)
01-12-13-32-34, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 2
(one, twelve, thirteen, thirty-two, thirty-four; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $45 million
Estimated jackpot: $90 million
Comments