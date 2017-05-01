Lottery

May 01, 2017 8:30 PM

WA Lottery

The Associated Press
OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:

9-5-1

(nine, five, one)

09-14-17-18-35

(nine, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

02-03-08-10-14-20-21-23-25-28-35-40-45-47-52-55-60-65-75-76

(two, three, eight, ten, fourteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-five, forty, forty-five, forty-seven, fifty-two, fifty-five, sixty, sixty-five, seventy-five, seventy-six)

02-06-08-25-29-48

(two, six, eight, twenty-five, twenty-nine, forty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $5.8 million

05-08-17-23

(five, eight, seventeen, twenty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $15 million

Estimated jackpot: $130 million

