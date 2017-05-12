Lottery

May 12, 2017 9:53 PM

WA Lottery

The Associated Press
OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Friday:

3-2-2

(three, two, two)

02-05-09-12-13-14-21-23-25-32-39-49-50-51-59-67-68-71-74-80

(two, five, nine, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-nine, forty-nine, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-nine, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, seventy-one, seventy-four, eighty)

04-13-21-22

(four, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)

28-34-41-42-47, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 4

(twenty-eight, thirty-four, forty-one, forty-two, forty-seven; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $30 million

Estimated jackpot: $184 million

