May 16, 2017 8:48 PM

WA Lottery

The Associated Press
OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

0-5-4

(zero, five, four)

14-22-23-28-33-35-37-38-43-45-48-51-52-54-56-57-66-69-71-73

(fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-three, forty-five, forty-eight, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-four, fifty-six, fifty-seven, sixty-six, sixty-nine, seventy-one, seventy-three)

03-08-14-22

(three, eight, fourteen, twenty-two)

04-35-39-56-72, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 5

(four, thirty-five, thirty-nine, fifty-six, seventy-two; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: five)

Estimated jackpot: $204 million

