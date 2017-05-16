WA Lottery

These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
0-5-4
(zero, five, four)
14-22-23-28-33-35-37-38-43-45-48-51-52-54-56-57-66-69-71-73
(fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-three, forty-five, forty-eight, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-four, fifty-six, fifty-seven, sixty-six, sixty-nine, seventy-one, seventy-three)
03-08-14-22
(three, eight, fourteen, twenty-two)
04-35-39-56-72, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 5
(four, thirty-five, thirty-nine, fifty-six, seventy-two; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: five)
Estimated jackpot: $204 million
Comments