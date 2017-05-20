Lottery

May 20, 2017 9:48 PM

WA Lottery

The Associated Press
OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:

6-0-5

(six, zero, five)

06-07-08-10-18

(six, seven, eight, ten, eighteen)

Estimated jackpot: $170,000

04-09-15-19-20-30-31-33-37-42-45-48-51-55-58-59-61-68-69-71

(four, nine, fifteen, nineteen, twenty, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-seven, forty-two, forty-five, forty-eight, fifty-one, fifty-five, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-one, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-one)

06-08-10-24-26-40

(six, eight, ten, twenty-four, twenty-six, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $6.9 million

06-08-12-24

(six, eight, twelve, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $50 million

05-22-45-47-54, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 2

(five, twenty-two, forty-five, forty-seven, fifty-four; Powerball: three; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $228 million

