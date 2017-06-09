WA Lottery

These Washington lotteries were drawn Friday:
7-7-4
(seven, seven, four)
02-05-08-14-16-25-30-31-36-37-38-40-42-48-49-52-56-59-62-63
(two, five, eight, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-six, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty, forty-two, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-two, fifty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-two, sixty-three)
02-06-12-16
(two, six, twelve, sixteen)
03-16-28-33-37, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 5
(three, sixteen, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-seven; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: five)
Estimated jackpot: $90 million
Estimated jackpot: $435 million
Comments