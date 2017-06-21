Lottery

June 21, 2017 10:01 PM

WA Lottery

The Associated Press
OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

2-2-4

(two, two, four)

15-16-19-22-30

(fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-two, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

02-11-13-22-24-27-33-34-37-41-44-46-59-60-63-64-65-67-73-74

(two, eleven, thirteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-seven, forty-one, forty-four, forty-six, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-five, sixty-seven, seventy-three, seventy-four)

14-31-32-37-42-43

(fourteen, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-seven, forty-two, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $8.7 million

05-08-11-17

(five, eight, eleven, seventeen)

Estimated jackpot: $134 million

14-46-61-65-68, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 2

(fourteen, forty-six, sixty-one, sixty-five, sixty-eight; Powerball: thirteen; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $64 million

