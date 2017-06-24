Lottery

June 24, 2017 9:53 PM

WA Lottery

The Associated Press
OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:

9-4-7

(nine, four, seven)

10-25-31-32-35

(ten, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $190,000

02-03-07-08-12-19-20-22-30-39-41-46-53-56-62-64-72-73-74-80

(two, three, seven, eight, twelve, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-six, fifty-three, fifty-six, sixty-two, sixty-four, seventy-two, seventy-three, seventy-four, eighty)

12-16-21-23-32-43

(twelve, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty-two, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $8.9 million

03-06-16-17

(three, six, sixteen, seventeen)

Estimated jackpot: $145 million

10-22-32-36-58, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 4

(ten, twenty-two, thirty-two, thirty-six, fifty-eight; Powerball: ten; Power Play: four)

Estimated jackpot: $79 million

