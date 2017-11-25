Lottery

WA Lottery

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 01:04 AM

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Friday:

1-2-2

(one, two, two)

09-13-22-24-25-32-33-42-44-48-49-50-53-56-59-62-66-68-69-77

(nine, thirteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-three, forty-two, forty-four, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty, fifty-three, fifty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-two, sixty-six, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-seven)

05-10-14-15

(five, ten, fourteen, fifteen)

16-36-54-61-64, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 3

(sixteen, thirty-six, fifty-four, sixty-one, sixty-four; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $119 million

Estimated jackpot: $149 million

