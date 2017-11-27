WA Lottery

These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:
4-2-8
(four, two, eight)
01-10-17-24-35
(one, ten, seventeen, twenty-four, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
02-06-07-22-23-25-29-33-37-40-42-43-48-49-53-54-63-69-70-75
(two, six, seven, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-seven, forty, forty-two, forty-three, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-three, fifty-four, sixty-three, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-five)
05-15-25-26-44-47
(five, fifteen, twenty-five, twenty-six, forty-four, forty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $3.5 million
02-04-08-17
(two, four, eight, seventeen)
Estimated jackpot: $132 million
Estimated jackpot: $163 million
