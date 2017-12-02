WA Lottery

These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:
0-1-6
(zero, one, six)
02-04-15-23-33
Never miss a local story.
(two, four, fifteen, twenty-three, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000
02-04-08-10-14-18-21-25-26-32-40-47-48-50-53-56-64-66-72-80
(two, four, eight, ten, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-two, forty, forty-seven, forty-eight, fifty, fifty-three, fifty-six, sixty-four, sixty-six, seventy-two, eighty)
02-10-13-27-40-47
(two, ten, thirteen, twenty-seven, forty, forty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $3.7 million
07-10-12-21
(seven, ten, twelve, twenty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $160 million
28-30-32-36-58, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 3
(twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-six, fifty-eight; Powerball: six; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $177 million
Comments