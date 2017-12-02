Lottery

WA Lottery

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 09:47 PM

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:

0-1-6

(zero, one, six)

02-04-15-23-33

(two, four, fifteen, twenty-three, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $130,000

02-04-08-10-14-18-21-25-26-32-40-47-48-50-53-56-64-66-72-80

(two, four, eight, ten, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-two, forty, forty-seven, forty-eight, fifty, fifty-three, fifty-six, sixty-four, sixty-six, seventy-two, eighty)

02-10-13-27-40-47

(two, ten, thirteen, twenty-seven, forty, forty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $3.7 million

07-10-12-21

(seven, ten, twelve, twenty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $160 million

28-30-32-36-58, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 3

(twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-six, fifty-eight; Powerball: six; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $177 million

