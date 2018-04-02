Lottery

WA Lottery

The Associated Press

April 02, 2018 08:47 PM

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:

1-8-6

(one, eight, six)

01-12-17-22-33

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

(one, twelve, seventeen, twenty-two, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $190,000

01-08-17-19-20-23-26-27-30-31-34-39-42-47-60-65-73-75-76-79

(one, eight, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-nine, forty-two, forty-seven, sixty, sixty-five, seventy-three, seventy-five, seventy-six, seventy-nine)

01-03-05-30-45-48

(one, three, five, thirty, forty-five, forty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $3.7 million

12-15-16-20

(twelve, fifteen, sixteen, twenty)

Estimated jackpot: $612 million

Estimated jackpot: $60 million

  Comments  