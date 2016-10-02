India set to ratify Paris climate change agreement at UN

An Indian official says the country will ratify the Paris climate change agreement at the United Nations on Sunday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet had given its approval Wednesday to ratify the Paris agreement on Oct. 2, coinciding with the birth anniversary of India's independence leader Mohandas Gandhi, who believed in a minimum carbon footprint.
Environment Ministry spokesman Himank Kothiyal said Sunday that ministry officials would hand over the ratification instruments to U.N. officials later in the day.
India accounts for around 4.5 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions. So far, 61 countries have ratified the Paris agreement, accounting for 47.8 percent of global emissions, according to India's government.
Comments