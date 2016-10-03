Taliban kill police chief in southern Helmand province

Afghan officials say the Taliban have attacked a police headquarters the in southern Helmand province, killing the local police chief.
It's the second major Taliban assault Monday in Afghanistan. The insurgents are also attacking the northern city of Kunduz since early morning.
Afzel Khan, a policeman who survived the Helmand attack, says a suicide car bomber struck the police compound in Naway district, blasting through the gate and allowing gunmen in afterward.
Provincial spokesman Omar Zwak says police chief Ahmad Shah Khan was killed. Zwak couldn't confirm other casualties and denied the district had fallen to the Taliban.
Zwak says the Taliban are also attacking in Helmand's Nad Ali district.
Helmand, a Taliban heartland, is the source of most of the opium produced in Afghanistan, which helps fund the insurgency.
