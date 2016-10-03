Romania: ex-minister, others get prison sentences for bribes

A Romanian court has upheld prison sentences for a former minister and a former mayor on charges of money-laundering, influence-peddling and taking bribes.
The High Court of Cassation and Justice on Monday sentenced Gheorghe Stefan, former mayor of Piatra Neamt, to six years for influence-peddling. Former telecommunications minister Gabriel Sandu was sentenced to three years for bribery and money-laundering. Sandu admitted wrongdoing and had asked for a suspended sentence. Two other businessmen also received prison sentences. The rulings are final.
Anti-corruption prosecutors said under the terms of a 2004 government contract with Microsoft for computers licensed for schools, the four maneuvered to pocket a 47-percent discount offered by Microsoft. Some 15.7 million euros ($17.6 million) were paid to their companies.
