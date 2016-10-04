Nation & World

2 men wounded by accidental discharge at Florida gun show

FORT MYERS, Fla.

Authorities say two men were wounded when a gun accidentally discharged at a southwest Florida gun show.

The News-Press (https://goo.gl/qv0aVt ) reports that the accident occurred Sunday in North Fort Myers at the Lee Civic Center.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office says one man was reloading a gun when it fired. The bullet hit the man's finger and then hit another man's foot. Officials are classifying the shooting as an accident and no criminal charges are expected.

Authorities didn't provide details about the extent of the men's injuries.

