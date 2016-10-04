Angry parents claim schools are policing lunches and snacks

Goldfish crackers, granola bars and banana bread are among the snacks some angry parents in the Toronto area say their children have been discouraged from bringing to school.
The Toronto Sun reports (http://on.thestar.com/2dATIWn ) one mother says her son was told he couldn't eat a small piece of banana bread for his snack because it contained chocolate chips. Another parent says her daughter was told Goldfish crackers and chocolate chip granola bars weren't welcome.
Parent Janae Brangman says her child's lunch has been confiscated and replaced with a piece of fruit on one occasion. She says she felt "it was more unhealthy for a child not to eat at all, than to eat a granola bar with chocolate."
Education officials in the region say snack choices remain with students and parents. A large part of Ontario's health and physical education curriculum is healthy eating.
