Israel demolishes home of Palestinian attack accomplice

The Israeli military says it has demolished the home of a Palestinian convicted of being an accomplice to a deadly attack on Israelis last year.
The home in the West Bank city of Nablus was demolished early Tuesday. Amjad Elewi is serving two life sentences for assisting in the "planning and execution" of a shooting attack that killed two Israelis who were driving their car in the West Bank.
Also Tuesday, the military says it's sealed the crossings in and out of the West Bank and the Gaza Strip as a security precaution for the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur. The holiday ends on Wednesday evening.
Israel has beefed up security in Jerusalem for the holiday after a shooting rampage by a Palestinian gunman this week that killed two Israelis.
