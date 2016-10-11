Italian Olympic Committee suspends Rome's 2024 bid

The Italian Olympic Committee says it is suspending Rome's bid for the 2024 Games for the time being, while leaving open the possibility for a revival if the mayor's government collapses.
CONI president Giovanni Malago says he wrote a letter to the International Olympic Committee on Tuesday to "interrupt the candidacy."
The move comes after Rome's city council voted last month to withdraw support of the bid on the recommendation of Mayor Virginia Raggi.
Rome's withdrawal would leave only Los Angeles, Paris, and Budapest, Hungary, in the running for the 2024 Games. The IOC will select the host city in September 2017.
