Hurricane Nicole re-forms in Atlantic, aims at Bermuda

Hurricane Nicole has re-formed in the Atlantic and authorities in Bermuda are warning people to prepare for a blow.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says the storm has maximum sustained winds of about 85 mph (140 kph) and it's expected to strengthen somewhat before its center reaches Bermuda on Thursday, possibly as a Category 2 hurricane.
Bermuda's National Security Minister Jeff Baron tells reporters that Nicole poses a serious threat, with possible hurricane-force winds hitting the island starting late Wednesday.
The Hurricane Center says that Nicole was located about 360 miles (580 kilometers) south-southwest of Bermuda on Tuesday evening and was stationary.
A hurricane warning is in effect for Bermuda.
