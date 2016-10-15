AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT

Trump challenges legitimacy of election
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — A beleaguered Donald Trump sought to undermine the legitimacy of the U.S. presidential election on Saturday, pressing unsubstantiated claims the contest is rigged against him, vowing anew to jail Hillary Clinton if he's elected and throwing in a baseless insinuation his rival was on drugs in the last debate.
Not even the country's more than two centuries of peaceful transitions of political leadership were sacrosanct as Trump accused the media and the Clinton campaign of conspiring against him to undermine a free and fair election.
"The election is being rigged by corrupt media pushing completely false allegations and outright lies in an effort to elect her president," he said, referring to the several women who have come forward in recent days to say that Trump had groped or sexually assaulted them. He has denied the claims, calling the women liars.
Earlier Saturday, Trump took to Twitter to warn that "100% fabricated and made-up charges, pushed strongly by the media and the Clinton Campaign, may poison the minds of the American Voter. FIX!"
"Hillary Clinton should have been prosecuted and should be in jail," he added. "Instead she is running for president in what looks like a rigged election."
Analysis: Rigged election claims may leave lasting damage
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump keeps peddling the notion the vote may be rigged. It's not clear if he does not understand the potential damage of his words — or he simply does not care.
Trump's claim — made without evidence — undercuts the essence of American democracy, the idea that U.S. elections are both free and fair, with the vanquished peacefully stepping aside for the victor. His repeated assertions are sowing suspicion among his most ardent supporters, raising the possibility that millions of people may not accept the results on Nov. 8 if Trump does not win.
The responsibilities for the New York billionaire in such a scenario are minimal. Trump holds no public office and has said he'll simply go back to his "very good way of life" if he loses.
Instead, it would be Democrat Hillary Clinton and congressional Republicans, should they win, who would be left trying to govern in a country divided not just by ideology, but also the legitimacy of the presidency.
As Trump's campaign careens from crisis to crisis, he's broadened his unfounded allegations that Clinton, her backers and the media are conspiring to steal the election. He's accused Clinton of meeting with global financial powers to "plot the destruction of U.S. sovereignty" and argued his opponent shouldn't have even been allowed to seek the White House.
A look at hacked emails from Clinton's campaign chairman
WASHINGTON (AP) — Hacked emails released in daily dispatches this past week by the WikiLeaks group exposed the inner workings of Hillary Clinton's campaign leading up to her 2015 announcement that she would seek the presidency, and through this year's primary.
The thousands of emails were hacked from the accounts of Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta.
U.S. intelligence officials have blamed the Russian government for a series of breaches intended to influence the presidential election. The Russians deny involvement.
Among the revelations from Podesta's hacked emails:
Trump's Pennsylvania supporters grapple with new accusations
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — Kathryn Doherty would never date the likes of Donald Trump and jokes that if her daughter did, she'd send her to a convent. But he'll get the 76-year-old retiree's vote for president.
"Well I'm displeased, terribly, and I'm certainly not in love with his personality," said Doherty, who lives in Yardley, Pennsylvania. "But I think he would do a good job for the country. And quite honestly, Hillary's stolen so much, taken so much, lied so much, cheated so much, I can't have that."
Here in Pennsylvania's battleground counties — and in nearby coal country, the heart of Trumpland — potential voters in this crucial state are grappling with new waves of incriminating information, including allegations of sexual assault against Trump and new hacked emails from his rival, Hillary Clinton.
As they weigh two already historically unpopular candidates, many see the election as a grim choice. But interviews with more than two dozen voters in the state also suggest that many even lukewarm Trump supporters are standing by their candidate, despite assumptions he's in freefall.
Speaking over soup, Doherty said she doesn't like Trump's talk about women, as captured in a 2005 video in which he bragged about imposing himself on them.
UN chief in Haiti gets glimpse of Matthew's destruction
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon visited victims of devastating Hurricane Matthew on Saturday, saying the destruction wrought by the storm was "heartbreaking," and he renewed a pledge to help the nation cope with a deadly scourge of cholera that was introduced by U.N. peacekeepers.
Ban's brief visit came as victims of the storm continued to express frustration — sometimes violently — at delays in aid about a week-and-a-half since Matthew hit southwest Haiti with 145 mph (235 kph) winds, killing hundreds of people and demolishing or damaging tens of thousands of homes.
"I met so many displaced persons, young people, women who were pregnant and sick people. It was heartbreaking," he said, describing his tour of an emergency shelter in the town of Les Cayes packed with families whose homes were destroyed.
Shortly before Ban's helicopter was due to land in Les Cayes, a clash broke out between rock-throwing residents and peacekeepers at a U.N. base there. Roughly 100 frustrated residents began hurling rocks when trucks ferrying food aid arrived. Haitian police officers and U.N. peacekeepers scattered the group with tear gas. Calm was restored as Ban's helicopter approached.
In recent days, Associated Press reporters have observed a number of skirmishes between Haitians in hard-hit areas seeking emergency aid distributed by international and local organizations.
Admiral: If Batman had a ship, it would be Zumwalt
BALTIMORE (AP) — If Batman had a warship, it would be the USS Zumwalt.
That's how Adm. Harry Harris, commander of the U.S. Pacific Command, described the Navy's largest and most sophisticated new destroyer, which comes with a price tag of at least $4.4 billion.
"As long as our president and you the American people have an insatiable appetite for security, than I have an insatiable appetite for the stuff to underwrite that security," Harris said at the ship's commissioning ceremony on Saturday.
Ray Mabus, secretary of the Navy, called the Zumwalt "a quantum leap" for Navy ships.
"It's the first of a kind that's leading the way for new classes of ships, new capabilities that are in ships, new systems that we can use and it just expands the things we can do and the ways we do it," Mabus said after the ceremony.
Thais crown prince names regent to manage his crown
BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand's crown prince, unwilling to take over the crown immediately, has formally named a 96-year-old confidant of his late father the regent to manage the throne, but did not say how long the caretaker arrangement would last.
The message was conveyed late Saturday in a speech by Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, which put to rest uncertainty about the succession following the death of King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who reigned for 70 years. He died Thursday aged 88. Although Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn is the heir apparent, he has said he needs more time to grieve with the rest of the nation before taking on the responsibility of the throne.
Prayuth said Vajiralongkorn has issued a royal decree to name Prem Tinsulanonda the regent. Prem heads the Privy Council, a body of advisers to the monarchy, and was the closest adviser of Bhumibol. He is also known to be close to Bhumibol's highly popular daughter Maha Chakri Sirindhorn
"His highness's only wish is to not let the people experience confusion or worry about the service of the land or even the ascension to the throne because this issue has the constitution, the royal laws and royal traditions to dictate it," Prayuth said in his message broadcast on television.
The crown prince implores everyone to help each other get through the grief first before thinking of his ascension to the throne, Prayuth said.
3 militia men accused of plotting to bomb Somalis in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Three members of a Kansas militia group are accused of plotting to bomb an apartment complex that's home to Somali immigrants in the western Kansas meatpacking town of Garden City, a thwarted attack prosecutors say was planned for the day after the November election.
A complaint unsealed Friday charges Curtis Wayne Allen, 49; Patrick Eugene Stein, 47; and Gavin Wayne Wright, 49, with conspiring to use a weapon of mass destruction. The men are members of a small militia group that calls itself "the Crusaders," and whose members espouse sovereign citizen, anti-government, anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant extremist beliefs, according to the complaint.
Prosecutors said the men don't yet have attorneys. Publicly listed phone numbers for the men couldn't immediately be found. Their first court appearance is Monday.
The arrests were the culmination of an eight-month FBI investigation that took agents "deep into a hidden culture of hatred and violence," Acting U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said.
The complaint alleges group members chose the target based on their hatred for Muslims, people of Somali descent and immigrants — and out of a desire to inspire other militia groups and "wake people up."
Amid Syria's violence, diplomats produce ideas but no truce
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The United States, Russia and seven other would-be Syria mediators ended a 4½-hour meeting Saturday without agreement or concrete steps to match what America's top diplomat described as the urgent crisis in the city of Aleppo. Instead, the envoys said only that new ideas were proposed and more discussions planned.
The lackluster result from the gathering in Switzerland highlighted the world's inability to find a peaceful path out of a conflict that has killed as many as a half-million people, contributed to Europe's worst refugee crisis since World War II and created a vast space of instability that the Islamic State group has exploited.
With the Syrian and Russian governments pressing an offensive against rebel-held parts of Aleppo, no one predicted a breakthrough. Yet after last month's collapse of a cease-fire and even U.S. charges of Russian war crimes, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry's portrayal of the result as "exactly what we wanted" sounded unconvincing.
"Nobody wants to do this in a sloppy way," Kerry said of his new diplomatic effort, no longer between just Washington and Moscow but designed to include all the major international players in Syria's civil war. Saturday's talks included top envoys from Saudi Arabia, Iran, Turkey, Qatar, Iraq, Egypt and Jordan.
Kerry said the discussion was driven by the "urgency of Aleppo, the urgency of trying to find something that works other than military action." Ministers offered suggestions that "really might be able to shape some different approaches," he said, without going into detail.
2 in grave condition after LA shooting leaves 3 dead
LOS ANGELES (AP) — An early morning argument at a Los Angeles restaurant operating out of a converted home apparently triggered gunfire that left three people dead and 12 wounded, two gravely, authorities said Saturday.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti called the shooting the latest example of senseless gun violence that has reached epidemic proportions in the country.
"We cannot tolerate these tragedies multiplying in communities across America," Garcetti said in a statement.
Police who arrived at the scene in a working class neighborhood dotted by tall palm trees found shell casings and blood throughout the restaurant, located west of downtown Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Police Department Officer Mike Lopez said investigators were seeking a suspect he described as a black male, possibly accompanied by a woman.
