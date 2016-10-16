The Latest: UN official worried about Mosul civilians' fate

The Latest developments in Iraq's operation to retake the northern city of Mosul from the Islamic State group (all times local):
9:50 a.m.
A senior U.N. official says he's "extremely concerned" for the safety of civilians in Mosul in the fight to retake the Iraqi city from Islamic State fighters.
Stephen O'Brien, the under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator, said in a statement that "depending on the intensity and scope of the fighting, as many as 1 million people may be forced to flee their homes in a worst-case scenario."
He says that families are at "extreme risk" of being caught in crossfire, tens of thousands may end up besieged or held as human shields and thousands could be forcibly expelled.
O'Brien urged all sides "to uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law to protect civilians and ensure they have access to the assistance they are entitled to and deserve."
---
9:15 a.m.
Lt. Gen. Stephen Townsend, commander of Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve, says the U.S.-led coalition is providing wide support for the Iraqi and Kurdish forces in the battle for Mosul.
But he stressed, "to be clear, the thousands of ground combat forces who will liberate Mosul are all Iraqis."
Townsend's statement came shortly after Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced the start of operations on Monday to liberate the northern city of Mosul from Islamic State militants.
The U.S. commander pledged the coalition will continue to use "precision to accurately attack the enemy and to minimize any impact on innocent civilians."
He says: "This may prove to be a long and tough battle, but the Iraqis have prepared for it and we will stand by them."
---
8:20 a.m.
Iraq's military and the country's Kurdish forces are on the move to the south and east of the Islamic State group-held city of Mosul.
The early Monday morning development follows Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's announcement that the long-awaited fight to retake Mosul has begun.
Convoys of Iraqi, Kurdish and U.S. forces could be seen moving east of Mosul into the early hours of Monday. Along the front line, U.S.-led coalition airstrikes sent plumes of smokes into the air and heavy artillery rounds could be heard.
Mosul, Iraq's second largest city, has been under IS rule for more than two years and still home to more than a million civilians according to estimates from the United Nations. The fight is expected to be the most complex yet for Iraq's military.
---
2 a.m.
Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi has announced the start of operations to liberate the northern city of Mosul from Islamic State militants.
State TV showed a brief written statement in the early hours on Monday announcing the start of the widely anticipated military offensive to drive IS out of Iraq's second largest city.
The push to retake Mosul will be the biggest military operation in Iraq since American troops left in 2011 and, if successful, the strongest blow yet to the Islamic State group, known also by its Arabic language acronym, Daesh.
Broadcasts showed the prime minister, dressed in the uniform of the elite counterterrorism forces, speaking while flanked by senior military officers.
Al-Abadi addressed the people of Mosul, saying that "these forces that are liberating you today, they have one goal in Mosul, which is to get rid of Daesh and to secure your dignity. They are there for your sake."
