Soyuz rocket carrying crew of 3 blasts off from Baikonur

U.S. astronaut Shane Kimbrough, center, Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov, bottom, and Andrey Borisenko, members of the main crew to the International Space Station (ISS), wave before boarding the Soyuz MS-02 space ship, in Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016.
Pool Photo via AP
Maxim Shipenkov
The Soyuz rocket booster with Soyuz MS-2 space ship carrying a new crew to the International Space Station, ISS, blasts off in Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. The Russian rocket carries US astronaut Shane Kimbrough, Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Andrey Borisenko.
Ivan Sekretarev
AP Photo
U.S. astronaut Shane Kimbrough, a member of the main crew to the International Space Station (ISS), has his space suit tested prior to the launch of the Soyuz MS-02 space ship in Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016.
Ivan Sekretarev, pool
AP Photo
U.S. astronaut Shane Kimbrough, front left, and Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov, front right, members of the main crew to the International Space Station (ISS), attend space suits test prior to the start of the Soyuz MS-02 space ship, in Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016.
Ivan Sekretarev, Pool
AP Photo
U.S. astronaut Shane Kimbrough, a member of the main crew to the International Space Station (ISS), talks to his relatives prior to the launch of the Soyuz MS-02 space ship, in Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016.
Ivan Sekretarev, Pool
AP Photo
Russian cosmonaut Andrey Borisenko, a member of the main crew to the International Space Station (ISS), has his space suit tested prior to the launch of the Soyuz MS-02 space ship in Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016.
Ivan Sekretarev, Pool
AP Photo
U.S. astronaut Shane Kimbrough, foreground, member of the main crew to the International Space Station (ISS), has his space suit tested as his compatriot Mark Vande Hei takes photos, prior to the start of the Soyuz MS-02 space ship, in Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016.
Ivan Sekretarev, Pool
AP Photo
U.S. astronaut Shane Kimbrough, right, and Russian cosmonaut Sergey Ryzhikov, members of the main crew to the International Space Station (ISS), have their space suits tested prior to the start of the Soyuz MS-02 space ship, in Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016.
Ivan Sekretarev, Pool
AP Photo
US astronaut Shane Kimbrough, Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Andrey Borisenko, members of the main crew to the International Space Station (ISS), board the Soyuz MS-02 space ship, in Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016.
Pool Photo via AP
Maxim Shipenkov
U.S. astronaut Shane Kimbrough, member of the main crew to the International Space Station (ISS), has his space suit tested prior to the start of the Soyuz MS-02 space ship, in Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016.
Ivan Sekretarev, Pool
AP Photo
