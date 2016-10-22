AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT

AT&T buying HBO and CNN owner Time Warner for $85.4 billion
NEW YORK (AP) — Grab some popcorn — AT&T wants to take you to the movies.
AT&T is buying Time Warner, the owner of the Warner Bros. movie studio as well as HBO and CNN, for $85.4 billion in a deal that could shake up the media landscape.
The acquisition would combine a telecom giant that owns a leading cellphone business, DirecTV and internet service with the company behind some of the world's most popular entertainment, including "Game of Thrones," the Harry Potter franchise and professional basketball. It would be the latest tie-up between the owners of digital distribution networks — think cable and phone companies — and entertainment and news providers, all aimed at shoring up businesses upended by the internet.
The deal would make Time Warner the target of the two largest media-company acquisitions on record, according to Dealogic. The highest was AOL's disastrous $94 billion acquisition of Time Warner at the end of the dot-com boom.
Regulators would have to sign off on the deal, no certain thing. The prospect of another media giant on the horizon has already drawn fire on the campaign trail. Speaking in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, Donald Trump vowed to kill it if elected because it concentrates too much "power in the hands of too few."
Off his message again: Trump vows to sue all female accusers
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Steering his campaign toward controversy yet again, Donald Trump vowed Saturday to sue every woman who has accused him of sexual assault or other inappropriate behavior. He called them "liars" whose allegations he blamed Democrats for orchestrating.
Trump's blunt threat of legal action eclipsed his planned focus on serious-minded policy during a speech in Gettysburg. Though his campaign had billed the speech as a chance for Trump to lay out a to-do list for his first 100 days as president, he seemed unable to restrain himself from re-litigating grievances with Hillary Clinton, the media and especially the women who have come forward in recent days.
"All of these liars will be sued once the election is over," Trump said. He added later: "I look so forward to doing that."
Nearly a dozen women have publicly accused Trump of unwanted advances or sexual assault in the weeks since a 2005 recording emerged in which the former reality TV star boasted of kissing women and groping their genitals without their consent. The latest came on Saturday, when an adult film actress said the billionaire kissed her and two other women on the lips "without asking for permission" when they met him after a golf tournament in 2006.
Trump has denied all the allegations, while insisting some of the women weren't attractive enough for him to want to pursue.
AP Interview: Kaine already reaching out to GOP
BOSTON (AP) — Tim Kaine is sounding a hopeful note that a Democratic White House could work with Republicans to bridge deep divides laid bare by this bitter presidential campaign.
The vice presidential candidate told The Associated Press on Saturday that he and Hillary Clinton have already spoken about how to heal the nation if they should win. He said tackling economic anxieties, finding common policy ground with the GOP and perhaps bringing Republicans into the administration would be elements of unity, though he added that he and Clinton did not discuss Cabinet positions.
"We have not run this campaign as a campaign against the GOP with the big broad brush — we've run it against Donald Trump," Kaine said. He predicted: "We're going to get a lot of Republican votes and that will also be part of, right out of the gate, the way to bring folks back together."
Clinton's campaign has been preparing for the possibility that Trump won't concede the election if he loses, based on his assertions that the contest is rigged. Kaine said he hasn't talked with Clinton about that scenario.
A self-described underdog, Kaine said he only recently began acknowledging the real possibility of victory. He's hired Wayne Turnage, a former chief of staff, as his transition director and is considering issues he'd pursue as vice president.
Emails show Clinton campaign attention to black voters.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Hacked emails from the personal account of Hillary Clinton's top campaign official show some of the attention her team paid to courting black voters.
There were worries about Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' appeal to that historically Democratic voter group. There was angst over whether Clinton should give a speech on race relations. Meanwhile, a South Carolina Democratic Party official voiced concerns that Clinton hadn't visited a particular region of the state.
The emails were among hundreds released Saturday by WikiLeaks. The notes were stolen from the email account of John Podesta, the Clinton campaign's chairman, as part of a series of high-profile computer hacks of Democratic targets that U.S. intelligence officials say were orchestrated by Russia, with the intent to influence the Nov. 8 election.
It was impossible to authenticate each hacked email that WikiLeaks published, but Democrats have openly acknowledged they were hacked and have not pointed to any specific case where an email was altered to inflict political damage.
SPEECH ON RACE
Iraqi leader resists US push for Turkish role in Mosul fight
BAGHDAD (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter's push for Iraq to let Turkey play a role in the Mosul battle encountered resistance Saturday from Iraq's prime minister, who said his country's forces will oust Islamic State the militants from the northern city.
"I know that the Turks want to participate, we tell them thank you, this is something the Iraqis will handle and the Iraqis will liberate Mosul and the rest of the territories," Haider al-Abadi said through a translator after meeting with the Pentagon chief in Baghdad.
Iraqi, Kurdish and other local forces will handle the battle for Mosul, al-Abadi said.
"We don't have any problems," he said, adding that if help is needed, "we will ask for it from Turkey or from other regional countries."
He acknowledged that both sides have made recommendations and that they will meet again, suggesting that the door may still be open to some compromise.
Iraq pushes into town near Mosul after IS assault on Kirkuk
BARTELLA, Iraq (AP) — The Iraqi army pushed into a town near the Islamic State-held city of Mosul on Saturday, a day after dozens of IS militants stormed into the northern city of Kirkuk, setting off two days of clashes and killing at least 80 people, mostly security forces.
U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter meanwhile met with Iraq's prime minister and commanders in Baghdad to discuss the offensive to retake Mosul, which the U.S. is supporting with airstrikes and advisers on the ground.
The Iraqi army said the 9th Division has pushed into the town of Hamdaniyah, also known as Qaraqosh and Bakhdida, and raised the flag over its government compound, but the troops were likely still facing resistance in and around the town. Similar past announcements have often proved premature.
The town is around 20 kilometers (12 miles) from Mosul. Iraqi forces launched a wide-scale offensive earlier this week aimed at retaking Mosul, the country's second largest city, which fell to IS in 2014.
Hamdaniyah is believed to be largely uninhabited. IS has heavily mined the approaches to Mosul, and Iraqi forces have had to contend with roadside bombs, snipers and suicide truck bombs as they move closer to the city.
In Aleppo, jewel of Syrian rebellion faces possible collapse
BEIRUT (AP) — The Aleppo that Ibrahim al-Haj's son Laith was born into 10 months ago is now being destroyed.
The opposition-held districts of the Syrian city have been surrounded and under siege for months. Russian and Syrian warplanes are bombing the streets into rubble and government forces are chipping away at the pocket of opposition control. For the 270,000 people holding out there, everything is getting harder to find — food, drinkable water and fuel. Residents are planting vegetables in bomb craters and digging wells.
Al-Haj and his wife increasingly argue over what to do for Laith's future. And there's a more immediate issue: What to feed him. His mother is weaning him off breast milk, but there's little else to give him. So he eats what his parents do. Grains, thyme and cracked wheat.
"It's better than him not growing," al-Haj said. Potatoes, the little boy's favorite, are a distant dream. "The hardest thing about the siege is when your son asks you for something and you can't get it for him."
Families like al-Haj's across Aleppo's opposition-held eastern districts are wrestling with how to get by day to day. They're also weighed down with the fear that all their dreams for the crown jewel of the opposition's territory are on the verge of collapse. Al-Haj and others in the besieged city spoke to the AP by telephone through an Internet connection.
AP Exclusive: 'High threat' Texas border busts aren't always
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Drivers in Texas busted for drunken driving, not paying child support or low-level drug offenses are among thousands of "high-threat" criminal arrests being counted as part of a nearly $1 billion mission to secure the border with Mexico, an Associated Press analysis has found.
Having once claimed that conventional crime data doesn't fully capture the dangers to public safety and homeland security, the Texas Department of Public Safety classified more than 1,800 offenders arrested near the border by highway troopers in 2015 as "high threat criminals."
But not all live up to that menacing label or were anywhere close to the border — and they weren't caught entering the country illegally, as Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who is Texas' chairman for GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump, has suggested.
In response to the AP's findings, the Department of Public Safety said it will recommend removing child support evaders from the list and signaled a willingness to stop classifying other arrests as "high threat." However, it defended the data overall, saying it isn't intended to measure border security, even though the figures are included in briefings to lawmakers.
"It's deceptive to say the least," Democratic state Rep. Terry Canales, from the border city of Edinburg, said of the data. "I would say it's shocking that a person arrested with a small amount of cocaine in Odessa is used to show supposedly high-threat criminal arrests on the Texas-Mexico border."
Attacks on the internet keep getting bigger and nastier
NEW YORK (AP) — Could millions of connected cameras, thermostats and kids' toys bring the internet to its knees? It's beginning to look that way.
On Friday, epic cyberattacks crippled a major internet firm, repeatedly disrupting the availability of popular websites across the United States. The hacker group claiming responsibility says that the day's antics were just a dry run and that it has its sights set on a much bigger target. And the attackers now have a secret weapon in the increasing array of internet-enabled household devices they can subvert and use to wreak havoc.
MEET THE FIRE HOSE
Manchester, New Hampshire-based Dyn Inc. said its server infrastructure was hit by distributed denial-of-service, or DDoS, attacks. These work by overwhelming targeted machines with junk data traffic — sort of like knocking someone over by blasting them with a fire hose. The attack temporarily blocked some access to popular websites from across America and Europe such as Twitter, Netflix and PayPal.
Jason Read, founder of the internet performance monitoring firm CloudHarmony, owned by Gartner Inc., said his company tracked a half-hour-long disruption early Friday affecting access to many sites from the East Coast. A second attack later in the day spread disruption to the West Coast as well as some users in Europe.
AP Top 25 Takeaways: More of same from Jackson, Strong, Bama
Another big game for Lamar Jackson. Another bad game for Charlie Strong. Another non-offensive touchdown for Alabama.
In other words, more of the same.
Thoughts, takedowns and takeaways from week eight of the college football season:
1. No. 1 Alabama tore up the No. 6 team in the country without playing its A game.
2. Determining Nick Saban's best Crimson Tide team after four national championships in seven seasons is like trying to find the most perfect diamond. This team is starting to look like one that could have a chance to make that claim.
