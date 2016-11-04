Today in History

1:10 Bonney Lake woman hit by stray bullet fired at fleeing car thief Pause

0:29 18-year-old sentenced in connection to sexual assault of Lakebay girl

13:49 Governor Jay Inslee speaks to the News Tribune editorial board

0:25 Franklin Pierce's desperation pass beats River Ridge, earns play of the week

0:27 Man hit and killed fleeing across I-5

0:09 Fatal crash slows traffic through Fife

3:17 'It's just the flu,' they thought – 4 days later, their girl was dead

2:16 Russell Wilson: This is best I've felt since Week 1

1:05 Jermaine Kearse on what Veterans Day means to his family