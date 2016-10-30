The Latest: Police: Manhunt ends with Oklahoma suspect dead

The Latest on the death of an Oklahoma man accused of a string of violent crimes (all times local):
00:05 a.m.
Federal and local police say an Oklahoma man accused in a string of violent crimes has been shot and killed.
Michael Dale Vance Jr. was killed in a shootout with a local deputy in Dewey County, Oklahoma, according to Dave Turk, spokesman for the U.S. Marshall's Service in Washington, D.C.
Oklahoma County Sheriff's office spokesman Mark Opgrande says Vance was killed near the town of Leedey, Oklahoma, 130 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.
A massive manhunt for Vance began on Oct. 23 after he allegedly killed two relatives and shot two police officers.
11:45 p.m.
A western Oklahoma county sheriff says the manhunt is over for Michael Dale Vance Jr., a suspect in a string of violent crimes.
Shane Booth, Ellis County Sheriff, posted on Facebook: "The manhunt is over," without saying the fate of Vance.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol Capt. Paul Timmons told The Oklahoman newspaper that a deputy from Dewey County was shot about 10:15 p.m., but his injuries were not known.
Booth had posted earlier Sunday that authorities were searching for Vance after a report that he was spotted in western Oklahoma.
Vance was wanted on multiple charges, including two counts of first-degree murder. A massive manhunt for the 38-year-old Vance began Oct. 23 after, authorities say, he shot and wounded two police officers in a town 35 miles northeast of Oklahoma City.
