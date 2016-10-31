South African prosecutors drop case against finance minister

1:17 Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer discusses his team's victory over FC Dallas Pause

13:49 Governor Jay Inslee speaks to the News Tribune editorial board

5:35 Gregg Bell, Dave Boling on what they saw, heard and thought in Seahawks' loss at New Orleans

2:48 South Puget Sound Community College celebrates day of the dead

0:44 Old Town salmon statue caper spawns questions

0:59 Stubborn tire fire will take "hours" to extinguish

0:31 How to check your ballot status

4:13 WR Dante Pettis discusses his game-winning punt-return TD

2:41 Seahawks' Doug Baldwin on Russell Wilson: "I told him to suck it up"