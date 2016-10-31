Ukrainian officials disclose their wealth in e-declarations

Tens of thousands of Ukrainian officials and lawmakers have disclosed their incomes and assets in a publicly available database for the first time.
Late Sunday was the deadline by which all Ukrainian officials were due to declare assets held in their own and their families' name in what is commonly known in Ukraine as an e-declaration.
President Petro Poroshenko filed his declaration close to the deadline, revealing $26.3 million kept in bank accounts and holding ownership of 104 companies and charity funds.
A number of Ukrainian officials declared keeping large amounts of cash at home. Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman said he kept the equivalent of $1.6 million in the local currency hryvnia at his house.
The data from the e-declaration has been posted on a searchable online database.
